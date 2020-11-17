Daido Life Insurance Co Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Daido Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daido Life Insurance Co. As of 2020Q3, Daido Life Insurance Co owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGU,

ESGU, Reduced Positions: SPY, VONE,

SPY, VONE, Sold Out: SPLG,

ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 1,759,320 shares, 30.45% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 870,883 shares, 26.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6% Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 1,242,472 shares, 17.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 273,022 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 638,525 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. New Position

Daido Life Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 638,525 shares as of .

Daido Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92.