  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Durational Capital Management Lp Buys Sanderson Farms Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: SAFM +0.27%

Investment company Durational Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Sanderson Farms Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Durational Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Durational Capital Management Lp owns 1 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: SAFM,

For the details of DURATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/durational+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DURATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 1,109,700 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Durational Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 1,109,700 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of DURATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. DURATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. DURATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DURATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DURATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)