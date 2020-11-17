Durational Capital Management Lp Buys Sanderson Farms Inc

Investment company Durational Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Sanderson Farms Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Durational Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Durational Capital Management Lp owns 1 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SAFM,
- Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 1,109,700 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Durational Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 1,109,700 shares as of .
