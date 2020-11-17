  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Keenan Capital, LLC Buys Smartsheet Inc, Arco Platform, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: ARCE -1.11% SMAR -0.37% PTON -1.17%

Investment company Keenan Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Smartsheet Inc, Arco Platform, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keenan Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Keenan Capital, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keenan Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keenan+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keenan Capital, LLC
  1. SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 4,122,048 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 1,010,000 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 197,000 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 172,991 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 1,070,000 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.36%
New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Keenan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Added: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Keenan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,070,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Keenan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keenan Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Keenan Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keenan Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keenan Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keenan Capital, LLC keeps buying

