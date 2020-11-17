Keenan Capital, LLC Buys Smartsheet Inc, Arco Platform, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc

Investment company Keenan Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Smartsheet Inc, Arco Platform, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keenan Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Keenan Capital, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMAR,

SMAR, Added Positions: GDDY, ARCE, ONE,

GDDY, ARCE, ONE, Reduced Positions: SAIL, PING,

SAIL, PING, Sold Out: PTON,

For the details of Keenan Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keenan+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 4,122,048 shares, 18.30% of the total portfolio. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 1,010,000 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 197,000 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 172,991 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 1,070,000 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.36%

Keenan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Keenan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,070,000 shares as of .

Keenan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.