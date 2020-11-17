  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Merk Investments LLC Buys SSR Mining Inc, Maverix Metals Inc, Corvus Gold Inc, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, MAG Silver Corp, Pan American Silver Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: SSRM -1.66% MMX -1.37% USAS +1.45% KOR -1.16% KOR -1.16% IRVA +0% KL -1.66% MAG -2.54% PAAS -2.31%

Investment company Merk Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSR Mining Inc, Maverix Metals Inc, Corvus Gold Inc, Corvus Gold Inc, Americas Gold And Silver Corp, sells Kirkland Lake Gold, MAG Silver Corp, Pan American Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merk Investments LLC. As of 2020Q3, Merk Investments LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Merk Investments LLC
  1. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 370,000 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5%
  2. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 850,000 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 1,249,000 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.17%
  4. B2Gold Corp (BTG) - 2,500,000 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio.
  5. Maverix Metals Inc (MMX) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
New Purchase: Corvus Gold Inc (KOR)

Merk Investments LLC initiated holding in Corvus Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Integra Resources Corp (IRVA)

Merk Investments LLC initiated holding in Integra Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.72, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 240,001 shares as of .

Added: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 108.17%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 1,249,000 shares as of .

Added: Maverix Metals Inc (MMX)

Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in Maverix Metals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of .

Added: Americas Gold And Silver Corp (USAS)

Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp by 87.16%. The purchase prices were between $2.45 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 3,696,400 shares as of .

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99.

Sold Out: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29.



