ADW Capital Management, LLC Buys PAR Technology Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, APi Group Corp

Investment company ADW Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PAR Technology Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, APi Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ADW Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, ADW Capital Management, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: PAR, GFL, APG,

PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 1,825,000 shares, 43.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.15% APi Group Corp (APG) - 3,331,400 shares, 27.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.61% GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 1,495,000 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.04% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) - 912,400 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

ADW Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.37%. The holding were 1,825,000 shares as of .

ADW Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 79.04%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $22.56, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 1,495,000 shares as of .

ADW Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 3,331,400 shares as of .