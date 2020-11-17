  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
ADW Capital Management, LLC Buys PAR Technology Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, APi Group Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: PAR -1.23% GFL -1.73% APG -2.06%

Investment company ADW Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PAR Technology Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, APi Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ADW Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, ADW Capital Management, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADW Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adw+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADW Capital Management, LLC
  1. PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 1,825,000 shares, 43.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.15%
  2. APi Group Corp (APG) - 3,331,400 shares, 27.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.61%
  3. GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 1,495,000 shares, 18.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.04%
  4. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) - 912,400 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

ADW Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.37%. The holding were 1,825,000 shares as of .

Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

ADW Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 79.04%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $22.56, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 1,495,000 shares as of .

Added: APi Group Corp (APG)

ADW Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 3,331,400 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of ADW Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

