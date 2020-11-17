Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells American Homes 4 Rent, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc

Investment company Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Cummins Inc, sells American Homes 4 Rent, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, Worthington Industries Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP owns 270 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLP, GS, PH, AMZN, CMI, XPO, MET, MDT, XLE, TJX, BABA, WFC, GL, FISV, AZO, QCOM, UNP, EQH, CVS, PYPL, CAT, FDX, AJG, AIZ, WRI, NXPI, AMAT, PKI, JNJ, HR, ADSW, PINS, FTV, JCI, RF, UTHR, NSA, KRC, PLD, BEN, KDP, TFC, BRO, FB, CXP, QRVO, EWBC, PG, EWA, TR, KSU, CNA, OTIS, KMPR, FTCH, ACM, CBRL, TGT, ANTM, GFL, INCY, FLO, MCHP, BIIB, TRI, RNR, IRM, TPX, APD, FEZ, MO, BRKR, AGR, CVX, ALXN, MT, MCY, OC, FOUR, ODFL, NVO, INSM, HE, SNY, CHTR, T, MSFT, LUV, TROX, BMRN, ABBV, GOOGL, SCHN, XOM, ABC, TMUS, ADBE, SNV, WPC, CBOE, RGA, MKL, FITB, DKS, DLB, ALL, PEP, TDY, ASB, GLIBA, JPM, LANC, KREF, HRL, NUS, PM, JJSF, RH, SHW, FNF, NUVA, EVR, HAS, A, LAD, AY, BBL, KMI, WMGI, UDR, SWK, BIO, NVR, EWW, MRVL, NEM, SBUX, ABT, AQN, AQUA, GSK, SON, AAPL, EPC, TAP, FTS, MU, BMY, LW, CSX, CPRT, MFC, DISCK, PFE, IONS, SO, DUK, JAZZ, WDFC, TDG, VRT, NWL, DISCA, BHF, EEM, CPB, NHI, ADC, ANAT, DOV, MELI, TFSL, PPC, TX, STLD, KHC, BK, KO, ACIA, BF.A, CNI, LULU, COST, KAR, SNDR, BGS, CAH, QTS, BF.B, EXP, WING, FIBK, TCO, SCCO, STC, CNS, MDLZ, PLNT, AGCO, ATVI, PSB, TROW, PSA, SNOW, SBAC, CATY, SATS, ESNT, C, PRGO, MGEE, EXPE, SJM, VMW, ERIE, MCD, PACW, SIRI, MIK, ORI, ACI, AMCR, MAC, PGRE, NYCB, NAVI, MTG, LUMN, UAA, FREE, FULT, AGTC, COTY, OVID, FNB, VLY, AM, AEG, NAT,
- Added Positions: AEO, MRK, STL, VOYA, GILD, JRVR, BSIG, WDR, OTIC, FHN, ZNGA, ACGL, HTH, BSX,
- Reduced Positions: WOR, AEM, CADE, OGE, BVN, PRMW, AAT, CCK, ISBC, WRB, KBR, CNNE, BGCP, KNX, CVBF, PTCT,
- Sold Out: AMH, BRX, HIW, WELL, FE, ZYME, EIX, SONO, NI, NJR, HPP, PPL, WDC, LMT, BCRX, USFD, VST, AAP, MIRM, AES, CNP, GM, VALE, PLYM, PBYI, KURA, ANGI, AKBA, VIAV, CALA, ROKU, HSC, PDCO, KALA, FIXX, GOGL, FLEX, LB, BHLB, ONB, IVZ, GSKY, SVRA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AEO. Click here to check it out.
- AEO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AEO
- Peter Lynch Chart of AEO
For the details of Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gyon+technologies+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 38,288 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 9,456 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 20,319 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.49%
- Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 8,145 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 500 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 38,288 shares as of .New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $220.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 9,456 shares as of .New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $260.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 8,145 shares as of .New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3161.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 500 shares as of .New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $229.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of .New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 15,467 shares as of .Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 389.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 58,124 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,319 shares as of .Added: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp by 219.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 55,916 shares as of .Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.32 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $55.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,095 shares as of .Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,990 shares as of .Added: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP added to a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $42.1 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $46.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,713 shares as of .Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.09.Sold Out: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $32.28 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $36.85.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)
Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $34.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gyon Technologies Capital Management, LP keeps buying