Interval Partners, LLC Buys Target Corp, CSX Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Walmart Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Interval Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, CSX Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, Kansas City Southern, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Walmart Inc, Lennox International Inc, Five Below Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interval Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Interval Partners, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TGT, KSU, GS, SNA, FDX, MCD, GOOGL, CZR, CROX, BKNG, GFL, MELI, CPRI, OTIS, KRE, FOUR, AXP, SYF, CAR, CAT, ASB, AGCO, VOYA, FITB, MAS, PACW, RNR, MTZ, AFG, LULU, VRT, IRBT, HDS, DKS, PNR, ADS, ACGL, SEIC, PINS, AMP, AIG, CME, WAL, EVTC, SONO, ALSN, CMA, PB, YETI, AKAM, CRI, BPFH, DOCU, KO, CFX, AFL, TPR, MCY, KMX, TEX, NDAQ, WEN, LEVI, MSFT, NVT, ZEN, DAL, UAA, SWK, HLT, APAM, PLAY,

TGT, KSU, GS, SNA, FDX, MCD, GOOGL, CZR, CROX, BKNG, GFL, MELI, CPRI, OTIS, KRE, FOUR, AXP, SYF, CAR, CAT, ASB, AGCO, VOYA, FITB, MAS, PACW, RNR, MTZ, AFG, LULU, VRT, IRBT, HDS, DKS, PNR, ADS, ACGL, SEIC, PINS, AMP, AIG, CME, WAL, EVTC, SONO, ALSN, CMA, PB, YETI, AKAM, CRI, BPFH, DOCU, KO, CFX, AFL, TPR, MCY, KMX, TEX, NDAQ, WEN, LEVI, MSFT, NVT, ZEN, DAL, UAA, SWK, HLT, APAM, PLAY, Added Positions: CSX, PH, ADBE, XPO, WFC, LUV, AAP, TPX, COST, EWBC, KNX, ACM, UPS, JPM, RF, CADE, STL, AJG, Y, GL, MIDD, NAVI, EVR, EXP, TDY, SNV, EQH, CMI, ESNT, MTG, CBOE, ITT, STC, BPOP, BHF, PYPL, RXN, PIPR, AMZN, TFC, AGNC, THG, CIT, BHLB, BEN, HD, SFBS, AIZ, C, FCFS,

CSX, PH, ADBE, XPO, WFC, LUV, AAP, TPX, COST, EWBC, KNX, ACM, UPS, JPM, RF, CADE, STL, AJG, Y, GL, MIDD, NAVI, EVR, EXP, TDY, SNV, EQH, CMI, ESNT, MTG, CBOE, ITT, STC, BPOP, BHF, PYPL, RXN, PIPR, AMZN, TFC, AGNC, THG, CIT, BHLB, BEN, HD, SFBS, AIZ, C, FCFS, Reduced Positions: DLTR, UNP, FIVE, NFLX, OC, AZO, FTV, PRMW, BURL, GM, LB, JD, FISV, AEO, BABA, RE, TRV, RGA, ATVI, SBNY, PFG, DFS, PFGC, FREE, MET, ORI, EXPE, PRU, BGCP, BSIG, FHN, TKR, AXS, DOV, LMT, GOOG, HTH, RDN, RNG, NOW, BK, SPCE, ISBC, PLNT, GWW, FB, STWD, BXS, ABCB, LVS,

DLTR, UNP, FIVE, NFLX, OC, AZO, FTV, PRMW, BURL, GM, LB, JD, FISV, AEO, BABA, RE, TRV, RGA, ATVI, SBNY, PFG, DFS, PFGC, FREE, MET, ORI, EXPE, PRU, BGCP, BSIG, FHN, TKR, AXS, DOV, LMT, GOOG, HTH, RDN, RNG, NOW, BK, SPCE, ISBC, PLNT, GWW, FB, STWD, BXS, ABCB, LVS, Sold Out: WMT, LII, DPZ, MA, ORLY, BLD, STT, ETFC, MMM, AME, KEY, TEL, RJF, COWN, WERN, ALL, TCF, CFG, MTB, VIRT, SAIC, OSK, VICI, ATH, TJX, MLM, NKE, PNC, TWLO, CMG, V, DDOG, DAN, PBCT, NYCB, WLTW, WDAY, GATX, CFR, MS, HMST, OMF, ALLY, IBKC, WETF, ZM, PII, SHOP, DHI, AON,

For the details of Interval Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interval+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 435,000 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 215,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 284,803 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.37% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 425,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 282,000 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio.

Interval Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 241,345 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $190.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 129,906 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $220.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 104,580 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.89 and $155.16, with an estimated average price of $145.17. The stock is now traded at around $172.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 136,686 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $277.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 74,094 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 79,756 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC added to a holding in CSX Corp by 702.44%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $91.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 470,834 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 87.37%. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $260.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 284,803 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1587.13%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $469.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 42,330 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 186.59%. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 299,025 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 366.43%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 698,107 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 1254.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 349,724 shares as of .

Interval Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31.

Interval Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $231.35 and $287.8, with an estimated average price of $266.59.

Interval Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55.

Interval Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Interval Partners, LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63.

Interval Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $111.68 and $170.69, with an estimated average price of $143.2.