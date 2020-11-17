American Asset Management Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Sells Capitala Finance Corp

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company American Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, sells Capitala Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Asset Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, American Asset Management Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of American Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Asset Management Inc.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 49,920 shares, 34.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 87,170 shares, 32.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 82,763 shares, 28.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,388 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 265 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- AAPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AAPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of AAPL
American Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,388 shares as of .Sold Out: Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA)
American Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Capitala Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $17.88, with an estimated average price of $12.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of American Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. American Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. American Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Asset Management Inc. keeps buying