  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

American Asset Management Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Sells Capitala Finance Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: AAPL -0.32% CPTA +0.52%

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company American Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, sells Capitala Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Asset Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, American Asset Management Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Asset Management Inc.
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 49,920 shares, 34.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
  2. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 87,170 shares, 32.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 82,763 shares, 28.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,388 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.24%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 265 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.
Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

American Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,388 shares as of .

Sold Out: Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA)

American Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Capitala Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $17.88, with an estimated average price of $12.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. American Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. American Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Asset Management Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)