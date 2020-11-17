American Asset Management Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Sells Capitala Finance Corp

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company American Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, sells Capitala Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Asset Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, American Asset Management Inc. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of American Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 49,920 shares, 34.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 87,170 shares, 32.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 82,763 shares, 28.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,388 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 265 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio.

American Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,388 shares as of .

American Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Capitala Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $17.88, with an estimated average price of $12.27.