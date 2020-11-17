Proxima Capital Management, LLC Buys Capri Holdings, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, Sells Resideo Technologies Inc, Navistar International Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Proxima Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Capri Holdings, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, Kraton Corp, Whole Earth Brands Inc, sells Resideo Technologies Inc, Navistar International Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proxima Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Proxima Capital Management, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRGO, KRA, FREE,

PRGO, KRA, FREE, Added Positions: CPRI, MPC, OLN, CHNG, ALTG,

CPRI, MPC, OLN, CHNG, ALTG, Reduced Positions: REZI, TA,

REZI, TA, Sold Out: NAV, COOP,

For the details of Proxima Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/proxima+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Trinseo SA (TSE) - 109,000 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 130,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.76% Olin Corp (OLN) - 172,000 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 48,000 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.00% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 150,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of .

Proxima Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kraton Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of .

Proxima Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Proxima Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 54.76%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.89, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of .

Proxima Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of .

Proxima Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $34.26.

Proxima Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $17.18.