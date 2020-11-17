Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, JD.com Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, NetEase Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

Investment company Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, JD.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, NetEase Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, TAL Education Group, ACM Research Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H. As of 2020Q3, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H owns 50 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, MA, V, FB, DQ, DIS, SQ, SBUX, NUAN, GOOG, CHWY, DDOG, CHGG, KO, CRM, LOW, HD, MCD, PTON, FCAU, PEP, HLT, RACE, DRI, FDX, BKNG, MAR, EXPE,

BABA, MA, V, FB, DQ, DIS, SQ, SBUX, NUAN, GOOG, CHWY, DDOG, CHGG, KO, CRM, LOW, HD, MCD, PTON, FCAU, PEP, HLT, RACE, DRI, FDX, BKNG, MAR, EXPE, Added Positions: TSM, JD, AMD, AAPL, NVDA, PYPL, BILI, ATVI, SMAR,

TSM, JD, AMD, AAPL, NVDA, PYPL, BILI, ATVI, SMAR, Reduced Positions: MSFT, PDD, AMZN, ACMR, NFLX, SHOP, ASML, SNPS, DOCU, CDNS, ADBE, NOW,

MSFT, PDD, AMZN, ACMR, NFLX, SHOP, ASML, SNPS, DOCU, CDNS, ADBE, NOW, Sold Out: NTES, TAL, TWLO,

For the details of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (HK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/central+asset+investments+%26+management+holdings+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 186,300 shares, 30.63% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 67,352 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 156,064 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 762.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,009 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.26% JD.com Inc (JD) - 105,158 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 221.08%

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $257.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.72%. The holding were 67,352 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $333.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 20,380 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 13,960 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 101,400 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 18,959 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 762.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 156,064 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 221.08%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 105,158 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1036.08%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 54,350 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in Apple Inc by 93.72%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 64,332 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 61.74%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $543.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 405.88%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 18,920 shares as of .

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (H sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13.