Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Apple Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Comcast Corp, JD.com Inc, sells Netflix Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $721 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDG, CMCSA, JD, CAT, ZTS, ENPH, GNRC, DG, NUAN, DECK, STZ, MPWR, RNR, RGEN, TSM, DIS, EVRG, TMUS, EIX, DLTR, AES, GD, CXO,

TDG, CMCSA, JD, CAT, ZTS, ENPH, GNRC, DG, NUAN, DECK, STZ, MPWR, RNR, RGEN, TSM, DIS, EVRG, TMUS, EIX, DLTR, AES, GD, CXO, Added Positions: GLD, PYPL, TSLA, YNDX, VRSN, SHOP, AMT,

GLD, PYPL, TSLA, YNDX, VRSN, SHOP, AMT, Reduced Positions: NFLX, MELI, AMZN, AAPL, CRM, MSFT, BIDU, ADBE, GWRE, BRK.B, FB, NOW, CHTR, BABA, NYT, MU, CCK, MA, WDAY, V, LBRDK, GDDY, GOOG, FISV, MKL, HOLX, DHR, CP, PGR,

NFLX, MELI, AMZN, AAPL, CRM, MSFT, BIDU, ADBE, GWRE, BRK.B, FB, NOW, CHTR, BABA, NYT, MU, CCK, MA, WDAY, V, LBRDK, GDDY, GOOG, FISV, MKL, HOLX, DHR, CP, PGR, Sold Out: FIS, NET, ATUS, TSCO, HZNP, SNPS, ADSK, LIN, AYX, SRPT, FLT, LPLA, NBIX, SCHW, ASND, FWONK, CPRT, BR, UTHR, JKHY, ROP, BKNG, PPL, MYL, SSNC, IOVA,

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 659,135 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.44% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 184,744 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,966 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,943 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.96% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 28,673 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.26%

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $577.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,314 shares as of .

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 47,808 shares as of .

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,905 shares as of .

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $189.1 and $223.32, with an estimated average price of $207.1. The stock is now traded at around $250.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,789 shares as of .

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $164.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,770 shares as of .

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,252 shares as of .

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.64%. The holding were 659,135 shares as of .

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 615.41%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 134,268 shares as of .

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 213.33%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $443.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of .

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64.