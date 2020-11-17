  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Covalent Partners LLC Buys Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Noble Holding Corp PLC, Nine Energy Service Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: CNR +0.7% BSN.U +0% SVACU +0% CCIV -0.1% CRSA +0% GLPI -1.18% NEBLQ -1.54% NINE +4.55%

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Covalent Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, sells Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Noble Holding Corp PLC, Nine Energy Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalent Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Covalent Partners LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covalent Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covalent+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covalent Partners LLC
  1. Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN.U) - 328,149 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVACU) - 300,600 shares, 20.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 200,000 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 60,000 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio.
  5. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX) - 874,765 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN.U)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.57%. The holding were 328,149 shares as of .

New Purchase: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVACU)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.94%. The holding were 300,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.49%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Added: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.15, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $36.37.

Sold Out: Noble Holding Corp PLC (NEBLQ)

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Noble Holding Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.3, with an estimated average price of $0.12.

Sold Out: Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE)

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Nine Energy Service Inc. The sale prices were between $1 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covalent Partners LLC. Also check out:

