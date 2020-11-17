Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys Vale SA, ISHARES TRUST, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, BanColombia SA, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos (Current Portfolio) buys Vale SA, ISHARES TRUST, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, ISHARES TRUST, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, BanColombia SA, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Banco Macro SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos. As of 2020Q3, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owns 48 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 39,191 shares, 26.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% Vale SA (VALE) - 2,452,946 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 2,390,151 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.85% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 22,180 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 51,605 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.40%

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,093 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $139.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,210 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Grupo Supervielle SA. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.53. The stock is now traded at around $2.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 141,647 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos initiated holding in Linx SA. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $6.92, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Vale SA by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 2,452,946 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 87.40%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 51,605 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV by 114.51%. The purchase prices were between $4.85 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 665,287 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 143.03%. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 48,085 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 94.59%. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67. The stock is now traded at around $5.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 578,685 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos added to a holding in Telecom Argentina SA by 579.16%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $8.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 147,317 shares as of .

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Banco Macro SA. The sale prices were between $13.36 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $19.41.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Pampa Energia SA. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.26.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $3.75 and $5.8, with an estimated average price of $4.83.

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos sold out a holding in Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $2.97.