Ghost Tree Capital, LLC Buys Ascendis Pharma A/S, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ghost Tree Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ascendis Pharma A/S, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SRPT, FOLD, KURA, VRNA, IMUX, RAPT, NXTC, RGNX, MLND, IMV, BIIB, AKBA, AMRN, CCXI,
- Added Positions: ASND, MRSN, TRIL, SNDX, FATE, ADVM, AGIO, SURF, ARVN, ALDX, CNST, ALT, ISEE, BCRX,
- Reduced Positions: MRTX, TGTX, RCKT, STSA, RETA, FIXX, WVE, MYOV,
- Sold Out: IMMU, MNTA, AXSM, ACAD, SELB, GILD, PYPD, KNSA, VRAY, FXE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with ASND. Click here to check it out.
- ASND 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ASND
- Peter Lynch Chart of ASND
For the details of Ghost Tree Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ghost+tree+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ghost Tree Capital, LLC
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI) - 451,000 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) - 1,950,000 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.87%
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 130,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) - 1,050,000 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.00%
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 575,000 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84. The stock is now traded at around $137.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Verona Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 805,556 shares as of .New Purchase: Immunic Inc (IMUX)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immunic Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $16.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of .New Purchase: RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $27.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of .Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $161.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of .Added: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of .Added: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of .Added: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 129.73%. The purchase prices were between $13.39 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of .Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .Added: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $12.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,161,375 shares as of .Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24.Sold Out: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $77.82.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $36.42 and $57, with an estimated average price of $43.24.Sold Out: Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.18 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $2.55.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ghost Tree Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ghost Tree Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ghost Tree Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ghost Tree Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ghost Tree Capital, LLC keeps buying