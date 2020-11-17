Ghost Tree Capital, LLC Buys Ascendis Pharma A/S, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ghost Tree Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ascendis Pharma A/S, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI) - 451,000 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) - 1,950,000 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.87% Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 130,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) - 1,050,000 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.00% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 575,000 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84. The stock is now traded at around $137.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Verona Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 805,556 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immunic Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $16.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $27.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $161.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 129.73%. The purchase prices were between $13.39 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $12.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,161,375 shares as of .

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $77.82.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $36.42 and $57, with an estimated average price of $43.24.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.18 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $2.55.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.