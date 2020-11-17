  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GuideStone Capital Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: AAPL -0.32%

Investment company GuideStone Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, GuideStone Capital Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $68 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: AAPL,

For the details of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidestone+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 588,722 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.91%
Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

GuideStone Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.03%. The holding were 588,722 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

