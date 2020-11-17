  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Abingworth LLP Buys NuCana PLC, Verona Pharma PLC, Sells CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Protara Therapeutics Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: VRNA +4.23% NCNA -0.42% TARA +7.32%

London, X0, based Investment company Abingworth LLP (Current Portfolio) buys NuCana PLC, Verona Pharma PLC, sells CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Protara Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abingworth LLP. As of 2020Q3, Abingworth LLP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abingworth LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abingworth+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Abingworth LLP
  1. Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 4,462,452 shares, 38.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11%
  2. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 1,203,135 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) - 10,302,602 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 259,599 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  5. NuCana PLC (NCNA) - 3,333,333 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: NuCana PLC (NCNA)

Abingworth LLP initiated holding in NuCana PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 3,333,333 shares as of .

Added: Verona Pharma PLC (VRNA)

Abingworth LLP added to a holding in Verona Pharma PLC by 172.47%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 2,457,499 shares as of .

Sold Out: Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA)

Abingworth LLP sold out a holding in Protara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $23.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Abingworth LLP. Also check out:

1. Abingworth LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Abingworth LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Abingworth LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Abingworth LLP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)