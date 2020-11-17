Abingworth LLP Buys NuCana PLC, Verona Pharma PLC, Sells CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Protara Therapeutics Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Abingworth LLP (Current Portfolio) buys NuCana PLC, Verona Pharma PLC, sells CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Protara Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abingworth LLP. As of 2020Q3, Abingworth LLP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 4,462,452 shares, 38.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11% Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 1,203,135 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) - 10,302,602 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 259,599 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% NuCana PLC (NCNA) - 3,333,333 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. New Position

Abingworth LLP initiated holding in NuCana PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.83%. The holding were 3,333,333 shares as of .

Abingworth LLP added to a holding in Verona Pharma PLC by 172.47%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 2,457,499 shares as of .

Abingworth LLP sold out a holding in Protara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $23.21.