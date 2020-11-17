Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys HubSpot Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc

Investment company Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys HubSpot Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, sells Trupanion Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HUBS,
- Added Positions: BAM, WORK, CRM, SPOT, FB,
- Reduced Positions: TRUP, AMZN, NFLX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with BAM. Click here to check it out.
- BAM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BAM
- Peter Lynch Chart of BAM
For the details of GREENLEA LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenlea+lane+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GREENLEA LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 183,059 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75%
- Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 408,500 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.7%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 934,678 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,940 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 46,715 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.99 and $314.25, with an estimated average price of $261.94. The stock is now traded at around $352.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 68,073 shares as of .Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $40.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 934,678 shares as of .Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 60.65%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 504,192 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of GREENLEA LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. GREENLEA LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREENLEA LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREENLEA LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREENLEA LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying