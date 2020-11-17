Tremblant Capital Group Buys The Walt Disney Co, Proofpoint Inc, Rocket Inc, Sells Fox Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Farfetch

New York, NY, based Investment company Tremblant Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Proofpoint Inc, Rocket Inc, Brinker International Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells Fox Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Farfetch, Procter & Gamble Co, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tremblant Capital Group. As of 2020Q3, Tremblant Capital Group owns 41 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS, PFPT, RKT, EAT,

DIS, PFPT, RKT, EAT, Added Positions: MDLZ, KDP, YUMC, WEX, FIVE, CHTR, MLCO, VAC, SMAR, FWONK, RCL, SKX,

MDLZ, KDP, YUMC, WEX, FIVE, CHTR, MLCO, VAC, SMAR, FWONK, RCL, SKX, Reduced Positions: FTCH, PG, AMZN, EPC, TWTR, QTWO, QSR, VRNS, SPOT, SBAC, PANW, PRO, WH, WYND, CHWY,

FTCH, PG, AMZN, EPC, TWTR, QTWO, QSR, VRNS, SPOT, SBAC, PANW, PRO, WH, WYND, CHWY, Sold Out: FOXA, CONE, CDAY, WING, SBUX,

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 5,281,150 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.35% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 4,393,975 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 2,177,938 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.7% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 3,387,907 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 973,983 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 973,983 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 426,787 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $22.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 2,166,970 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 863,487 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 70.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $58.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,526,485 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 84.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,876,045 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 42.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,704,416 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in WEX Inc by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $137.84 and $170.27, with an estimated average price of $156.8. The stock is now traded at around $175.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 302,078 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 33.93%. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 581,954 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $639.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 164,091 shares as of .

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $26.48.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $69.69 and $86.5, with an estimated average price of $78.37.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $69.25 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.23.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $129.7 and $168.68, with an estimated average price of $146.76.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.