Toroso Investments, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

Investment company Toroso Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FD, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toroso Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Toroso Investments, LLC owns 215 stocks with a total value of $699 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHR, SPTL, VGLT, EDV, SPYX, FIXD, EEM, BEPC, CCC, ITUB, EMQQ, ABEV, PINS, GEM, NSC, EL, DAL, ALB, HUBS, BIIB, ROP, SPLK, TWLO, WM, IVV, VTEB, ET,

SCHR, SPTL, VGLT, EDV, SPYX, FIXD, EEM, BEPC, CCC, ITUB, EMQQ, ABEV, PINS, GEM, NSC, EL, DAL, ALB, HUBS, BIIB, ROP, SPLK, TWLO, WM, IVV, VTEB, ET, Added Positions: AAPL, BHP, BND, XOM, CVX, AMD, MSFT, DHR, DE, ZROZ, NVDA, BRK.B, AMZN, GOOGL, ECL, LQD, FB, CTVA, TSLA, AWK, COP, ICE, BABA, FTSM, GLD, JD, SHOP, BA, FMC, IEF, JNJ, DIS, GOOG, UPS, ACN, KOMP, SMG, CF, EOG, HD, IEX, KO, NFLX, PG, PXD, TTC, WMT, SQM, NTES, DUSA, BAB, BIDU, FCX, NKE, ABT, ADBE, AGCO, AKAM, CME, COST, HES, INTC, MCD, MOS, MRK, NDAQ, PYPL, SBUX, T, UBER, VZ, XYL, WORK, BLOK, ARKK, ROBO, GLTR, TPL, XLY, QQQ, MDLZ, ZM, LYFT, ABBV, AMGN, BAC, BKNG, CL, CRM, EBAY, ETSY, GILD, IBM, INTU, LLY, LOW, MMM, OXY, PEP, QCOM, REGN, SBNY, TGT, TJX, TMO, TREE, TXN, UNP, VRTX, ISRG, MDT, NEAR, TOTL, VT, GROW, BDX, PNI, SNAP, ADI, AMAT, APD, ATVI, BAX, BSX, DXCM, EW, FSLR, GE, ILMN, ITW, KMB, LRCX, MU, NOW, SHW, SYK, TWTR,

AAPL, BHP, BND, XOM, CVX, AMD, MSFT, DHR, DE, ZROZ, NVDA, BRK.B, AMZN, GOOGL, ECL, LQD, FB, CTVA, TSLA, AWK, COP, ICE, BABA, FTSM, GLD, JD, SHOP, BA, FMC, IEF, JNJ, DIS, GOOG, UPS, ACN, KOMP, SMG, CF, EOG, HD, IEX, KO, NFLX, PG, PXD, TTC, WMT, SQM, NTES, DUSA, BAB, BIDU, FCX, NKE, ABT, ADBE, AGCO, AKAM, CME, COST, HES, INTC, MCD, MOS, MRK, NDAQ, PYPL, SBUX, T, UBER, VZ, XYL, WORK, BLOK, ARKK, ROBO, GLTR, TPL, XLY, QQQ, MDLZ, ZM, LYFT, ABBV, AMGN, BAC, BKNG, CL, CRM, EBAY, ETSY, GILD, IBM, INTU, LLY, LOW, MMM, OXY, PEP, QCOM, REGN, SBNY, TGT, TJX, TMO, TREE, TXN, UNP, VRTX, ISRG, MDT, NEAR, TOTL, VT, GROW, BDX, PNI, SNAP, ADI, AMAT, APD, ATVI, BAX, BSX, DXCM, EW, FSLR, GE, ILMN, ITW, KMB, LRCX, MU, NOW, SHW, SYK, TWTR, Reduced Positions: VTI, VWO, VEA, SPY, TSM, SAP, WETF, JPM, DOCU, V, SHY, IWB, BBVA, PFE, VNQ, XLK, XME, ARKG, XLC, CDE, PCEF, EMB, TLT, NLOK, ADSK, ALXN, CSCO, ENPH, FDX, DWLD, GSLC, RSP,

VTI, VWO, VEA, SPY, TSM, SAP, WETF, JPM, DOCU, V, SHY, IWB, BBVA, PFE, VNQ, XLK, XME, ARKG, XLC, CDE, PCEF, EMB, TLT, NLOK, ADSK, ALXN, CSCO, ENPH, FDX, DWLD, GSLC, RSP, Sold Out: IEMG, SPEM, SCHE, EDC, GLDM, RIO, AGG, LN, VALE, SI, RDS.A, PTR, TOT, IWM, SCCO, BP, OCFT, CVS, MA, SNP, GS, CEO, EQNR, CAN, UNH, BMY, SAN, CNHI, FIS, ING, OSTK, AVGO, AXP, E, MO, AMT, AIG, BIL, CMCSA, SEDG, IQV, EC, MRVL, XLE, IJH, CHTR, TMUS, FISV, FVRR, UPWK, CI, GPN, DD, PDD, PM, VEDL, NEE, WMB, LMT, MUB, EQIX, MKL, AAXN, TWOU, HON, C, PTC, CSX, NBIX, D, RE, WFC, MELI, YY, APO, SSYS, CHGG, SPGI, NI, BMRN, BLK, CDNS, HZNP, ZNGA, PRLB, SWI, HAIN, DBX, ATUS, VST, CCI, LITE, LIN, LTHM, LC, JMIA, SIRI, GWW,

For the details of Toroso Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toroso+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR) - 1,250,793 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL) - 1,437,119 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 644,144 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV) - 332,698 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 73,460 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.24%

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.5%. The holding were 1,250,793 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.61%. The holding were 1,437,119 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 644,144 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19. The stock is now traded at around $159.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.88%. The holding were 332,698 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $89.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 77,393 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 168,692 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 138,866 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 62,324 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 58,843 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $256.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,560 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $231.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of .

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $45.98 and $64.4, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25.