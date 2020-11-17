  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Toroso Investments, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

November 17, 2020 | About: BHP -0.26% XOM +0.25% CVX -1.08% AMD -0.44% DE -0.22% DHR +0.84% SCHR +0.1% SPTL +0.73% VGLT +0.69% EDV +0.81% SPYX -0.41% FIX -1.96%

Investment company Toroso Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FD, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toroso Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Toroso Investments, LLC owns 215 stocks with a total value of $699 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Toroso Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toroso+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Toroso Investments, LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR) - 1,250,793 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL) - 1,437,119 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 644,144 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV) - 332,698 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 73,460 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.24%
New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.5%. The holding were 1,250,793 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.61%. The holding were 1,437,119 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 644,144 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19. The stock is now traded at around $159.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.88%. The holding were 332,698 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYX)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $89.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 77,393 shares as of .

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 168,692 shares as of .

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 138,866 shares as of .

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $86.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 62,324 shares as of .

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 58,843 shares as of .

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $256.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,560 shares as of .

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $231.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (IEMG)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43.

Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7.

Sold Out: DIREXION SH ETF TR (EDC)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $45.98 and $64.4, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25.



