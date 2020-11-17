AIA Investment Management Private Ltd Buys Yum China Holdings Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Microsoft Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc

Investment company AIA Investment Management Private Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Yum China Holdings Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, JOYY Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd. As of 2020Q3, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd owns 436 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: YUMC, ALXN, GS, MS, DISH, WY, MYL, UPWK, DOV, IP, UMC, UPS, URI, MBT, LOW, DVN, NRG, CAT, ADM, PHM, RRC, ZS, NUE, LUMN, COF, RDY, OTEX, CNQ, UBS, KB,
- Added Positions: TME, MSFT, AAPL, YY, GOOGL, CL, AMZN, BCE, NVDA, ORCL, V, ADP, IBM, BBY, MRK, PFE, INTC, SBUX, HD, PGR, BAX, PCRX, SHOP, ACN, NTRS, PYPL, PLD, TWLO, BNS, MKTX, NEE, BIIB, ECL, LRCX, MA, TXN, GIB, NFLX, ZM, CHGG, JNJ, ADBE, GOOG, GILD, LULU, TT, WDAY, CTXS, ED, DE, PG, LUV, W, CI, DHR, ILMN, PEP, RDFN, SO, UNH, ABMD, KO, FRC, TREE, MCK, SPOT, TTD, DNLI, FAST, IBKR, MKL, STAA, TJX, WSO, AMGN, CHKP, CSCO, COST, LLY, FNV, IRBT, NEM, NKE, REGN, WORK, VRTX, WMT, WAT, ABT, APD, AMT, GOLD, BMY, EXAS, FIS, GKOS, HSY, LOGI, MCD, MDT, PAYX, PSA, QGEN, NOW, SJR, TGT, TMO, TMUS, VZ, WEC, ZTS, MMM, ATVI, AMD, AEM, AKAM, Y, ALL, AEE, AEP, APH, ANSS, AON, AMAT, AJG, T, ATO, AZO, AVY, BIO, BKI, BAH, BR, BRO, CDNS, CPT, CNI, CP, CAH, CBOE, CBRE, CE, CNC, CHRW, SCHW, CHTR, CB, CHD, CTAS, CME, CMS, CTSH, CMCSA, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DXCM, DLR, DOCU, DG, D, DHI, DTE, DUK, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EQIX, ELS, EQR, EL, RE, ES, EXR, FNF, FISV, GD, GIS, GPN, HIG, HON, HRL, HUM, IEX, ITW, INCY, ICE, INTU, ISRG, SJM, JKHY, JBHT, JNPR, KSU, K, KEYS, KMB, KLAC, KR, LHX, LYFT, MGA, MXIM, MELI, MDLZ, MCO, MSI, MSCI, NOC, NVR, OKTA, ORLY, PAYC, PNW, PEG, DGX, RSG, RMD, SPGI, SHW, SUI, SIVB, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TEL, TFX, TIF, TRV, TYL, UNP, USB, VAR, VEEV, VFC, WRB, WCN, WM, WST, WU, WLTW, XEL, XLNX, YEXT, AFL, UHAL, ACGL, ANET, ADSK, BKNG, BAM, BF.B, CARR, CTLT, CMG, CLX, CPRT, DRI, DLTR, ERIE, ESS, EVRG, EXC, EXPD, FDS, FICO, RACE, FLT, FTS, GRMN, INFO, PODD, KL, LDOS, LYB, MMC, MAS, MKC, MOH, MNST, ODFL, OMC, RNR, RNG, ROST, SBAC, SGEN, SWKS, SNAP, TRP, TDOC, TU, VRSN, VRSK, DIS, WPM,
- Reduced Positions: JD, TSLA, HCM, HTHT, BIDU, GDS, TCOM, PDD,
- Sold Out: SPY, NTES,
For the details of AIA Investment Management Private Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aia+investment+management+private+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AIA Investment Management Private Ltd
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 300,658 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 150,575 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio.
- Hutchison China Meditech Ltd (HCM) - 461,218 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 113,806 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 376,360 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 187,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03. The stock is now traded at around $126.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of .New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $220.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of .New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of .New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $33.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,200 shares as of .Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 588.88%. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 451,580 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,422 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 75.43%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 49,337 shares as of .Added: JOYY Inc (YY)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd added to a holding in JOYY Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $102.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 97,784 shares as of .Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 88.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 56,436 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 68.19%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1776.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of .Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
AIA Investment Management Private Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of AIA Investment Management Private Ltd. Also check out:
1. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AIA Investment Management Private Ltd keeps buying