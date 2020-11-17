Wyndham Grand Invites Families to "Roam for the Holidays;" Helps Keep Loved Ones Close with Debut of New "Connection Concierge"

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As families coast-to-coast re-think and forgo their traditional holiday gatherings, Wyndham Grand® is doing its part to spread a bit of cheer, inviting travelers to get away while helping them stay close—albeit virtually—to their loved ones around the globe.

Now through the end of the year, tired-of-home travelers can trade up for a change of scenery and some much needed relaxation when they book a "Roam for the Holidays" package at select Wyndham Grand hotels and resorts in the U.S. Each package offers guests a 10 percent discount or more on stays plus access to special limited-time amenities, including a new on-property Connection Concierge: a digital guru who can help tech-troubled guests stay connected, via their own devices, to family and friends. To book, guests must be members of Wyndham Rewards®, Wyndham's award-winning loyalty program, which is free to join.

"The holidays are meant to be time for us to reconnect and enjoy the company of our loved ones," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "While this year looks different from years past, the hope is that through technology, we can all still be together while staying apart. It's why we created our Connection Concierge. It's one less worry, allowing guests to fully escape while taking comfort in knowing that their closest friends and family are there with them, just a click or tap away."

Through Wyndham Grand's Connection Concierge, guests can receive assistance setting up or troubleshooting video calls to family and friends during their stay through popular applications like FaceTime, Skype and Zoom. Upon check-in, guests will be notified of the Connection Concierge's services and availability and will be able to place a request for support, should they need it, during their stay. In addition to help with video calls, the Connection Concierge can also recommend the perfect spots on-property from where to call family and friends, combining scenic backdrops with a great Wi-Fi connection.

Wyndham's Connection Concierge is available for a limited time and is reserved exclusively for guests who book a Roam for the Holidays package. The service is being complemented by other special on-property amenities, which vary by hotel. For example, at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar in Rio Grande, P.R., guests who book the package also receive a private, one-hour tasting of Coquito, a traditional Puerto Rican holiday beverage, while at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson, Ariz., it's all about cozying up with champagne and holiday hors d'oeuvres.

Added Checchio, "We know that for many, this isn't the holiday season they had imagined, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't still be special. Whether it's sipping beverages seaside or enjoying savory bites amid an Arizona sunset, our Wyndham Grand teams are ready to welcome guests and offer an experience they'll never forget."

To book a Roam for the Holidays package, travelers should visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/roam, where they can preview all available offerings along with each package's full terms and conditions. Packages vary by property and in some cases, may require a minimum length of stay.

As the travel landscape continues to evolve in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham remains committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of the Company's hotels remain open and are welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on UsSM initiative. The Company has also extended current Wyndham Rewards Member Levels (status) through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through the end of this year. Guests are encouraged to check local travel guidelines and restrictions prior to travel. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19.

About Wyndham Grand

Travel is the best excuse to enjoy the grand things in life. With locations in some of the world's most sought after vacation destinations – including Shanghai, Istanbul, Doha, Salzburg and Orlando – Wyndham Grand® hotels transform ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences. Decidedly not stuffy, but approachable by design, this upper-upscale hotel brand helps travelers make every moment count. If you are interested in developing a Wyndham Grand hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

