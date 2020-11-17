Chipotle Royalty Gives Fans The Chance to Have their Go-To Orders Become Real Menu Items

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching Chipotle Royalty with super-fan and digital star David Dobrik. The new competition will challenge fans to prove why their Chipotle order is the best among millions of possible combinations, and three winners will have their go-to bowl, burrito, salad or taco order featured as an official menu item on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time. Each winning fan will score $10,000 in cash for their featured menu item.

For more information on Chipotle Royalty, fans can visit: www.chipotle.com/royalty.

Make Your Order Famous

To enter, fans must post a creative TikTok video explaining why their Chipotle order is superior, using #ChipotleRoyalty and #contest. The contest period begins today and ends at 11:59pm PT on November 19. Dobrik and Chipotle Executive Chef Chad Brauze will be reviewing entries, judging on creativity and flavor combinations, and commenting on the winners' posts on November 20. The winning menu items will be included in the featured section of the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com starting December 1 and available through the end of 2020.

Dobrik's TikTok kicking off the competition can be found here: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJx915jo/.

"With more than four million possible menu item combinations, Chipotle fans are extremely passionate about their individual orders," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our fans are as unique as their orders and we look forward to hearing their stories and immortalizing a few of them as Chipotle Royalty."

The Royal Family

Dobrik was the first celebrity to have his order, the Dobrik Burrito, featured as an official menu item on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on National Burrito Day in 2019. Over the past two years, Chipotle has teamed up with a variety of sports stars and wellness influencers for customized menu items. Chipotle Royalty marks the first time the brand is giving all fans the chance to have their go-to menu item featured on its digital ordering channels.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the U.S., 13 years or older (minors must have parental consent). Enter between approx. 12:01 am PT on 11/17/20 – approx. 11:59 pm PT on 11/19/20. Prizes will be delivered in January 2021. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry limitations and prize descriptions, visit www.chipotle.com/royalty. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

