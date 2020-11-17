JLL progresses long-term transformation strategy; announces new global and regional leadership roles

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE:NYSE:JLL) today announced the final steps in its two-year transformation program, announcing a coordinated series of leadership appointments. Current Americas CEO, Greg O'Brien, will move into a new role as Global CEO Markets, with the Global Executive Board overview of all regional and local Markets operations.

John Gates will lead the Americas Region as CEO Americas Markets, Anthony Couse will continue to lead the Asia Pacific region, while Andy Poppink will become CEO EMEA Markets. Poppink, who is relocating to Europe from his present role leading the U.S. West Region, will succeed Guy Grainger who was announced earlier this week as JLL's Global Head of Sustainability Services & ESG. Gates, Couse and Poppink will report to O'Brien, with all these changes effective January 1, 2021.

"These appointments will complete the transformation program which we began implementing in January 2019," said JLL CEO, Christian Ulbrich. "Leveraging substantial multiyear investments in our platform and technology, we are further enhancing the seamless global integration of our services and expertise. That's something our clients identify as a key benefit in working with JLL, particularly during the ongoing pandemic where our ability to quickly adapt and deploy products and services is vital."

Earlier phases of the transformation program successfully delivered global alignment of JLL's Corporate Solutions, Capital Markets and Valuation Advisory business lines, along with the company's corporate functions, and saw the launch of JLL Technologies. The new Markets group will bring similar global alignment to all other JLL services.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Notes to editors – additional information

Greg O'Brien, Current role: CEO, Americas

Greg's diverse career in commercial real estate spans three decades. Greg came to JLL in 2008 during the acquisition of The Staubach Company, where he was CEO. Greg was named CEO, Americas of JLL in 2014. Based in Washington D.C., he works closely with JLL's clients and teams in cities around world. Increasingly, his job involves helping to tailor technology solutions for clients looking to use big data. Greg began his career in the technology industry after graduating from Tufts University with an electrical engineering degree. He shifted into real estate after earning an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Guy Grainger, Current role: CEO, EMEA

Guy Grainger is responsible for connecting the firm's broad resources with investors and companies looking for advice and services in all corners of the global property market. After earning a degree in valuation and estate management, he has three decades of experience in real estate. He started his career in the retail property sector and joined JLL as the head of UK retail in 2008. He then became CEO of the UK business in 2013 and was named CEO of the EMEA region in 2016. A passionate sustainability advocate, Guy is the Chair of the Circular Economy Taskforce in the UK, a group of CEOs and other senior executives committed to delivering a high impact programme to bring the circular economy to life.

Anthony Couse, CEO, Asia Pacific

During his three decades at JLL, Anthony has worked with investors and corporates in all areas of commercial real estate. He spent the last 27 years in Asia, helping lead JLL's expansion across the region. He spent a decade in China, leading JLL's operations in Shanghai and Eastern China, as well as the China Capital Markets business. Prior to that, he was based in Hong Kong for 13 years, holding a variety of leadership positions across the business. After studying biology at London University, where he graduated with honors in 1987, he began his real estate career with De Groot Collis. He joined JLL in 1989 and transferred to Hong Kong in 1993.

Andy Poppink, Current role: President, West Region, U.S.

Andy leads 20 JLL corporate offices in the western region of the United States. His responsibilities include overseeing the region's Brokerage, Property Management and Project and Development Services businesses. As a member of various leadership groups (including the U.S. Markets Strategy Committee), Andy has also been instrumental in defining the firm's technology strategy. Prior to joining JLL, he was the managing principal of Silicon Valley Operations for The Staubach Company where he assisted companies from early-stage start-ups to global corporations in forming and implementing their real estate objectives. Andy received a Master's degree in Organizational Behavior and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Stanford University.

John Gates, Current role: CEO, Markets, U.S. and Canada

John's real estate career began in 1990 when he joined The Staubach Company after graduating with an MBA in finance from the University of Texas at Austin. While there, he became a top broker and rose to several leadership positions, including President and Chief Operating Officer. John came to JLL during the 2008 Staubach acquisition. In 2014, he became CEO of Markets for the U.S., adding Canada in 2019. In this role, he leads the Brokerage, Project and Development Services and Property Management businesses. With his leadership team, John sets the vision and strategy for JLL Markets, with a focus on innovating to serve our clients. Adding Latin America under John's leadership is a natural next step in aligning our Americas region Markets businesses to better serve our clients.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +312 228 2795

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-progresses-long-term-transformation-strategy-announces-new-global-and-regional-leadership-roles-301174649.html

SOURCE JLL-IR