Frost Bank Goes Live on Fi-Tek's Wealth Management Platform

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search lasting over several years, Frost Bank of San Antonio, Texas has selected Fi-Tek LLC as their wealth management technology partner. Together, Frost Bank and Fi-Tek successfully implemented on May 31st, 2020 the full suite of GWES wealth management platform.

Due to lockdown and travel restrictions from the pandemic, Frost Bank and Fi-Tek successfully conducted remote training for hundreds of users on the new GWES platform while managing a large, complex data conversion and systems deployment. Frost Bank's users easily adopted the platform to support FWA and FIA wealth management functions, with additional capabilities for their Oil & Gas, Real Estate and Pension businesses, across seven offices around the state of Texas.

Subir Chatterjee, President & CEO of Fi-Tek LLC, commented on the successful implementation: "We have achieved a significant first with Frost Bank - the first client in our 20-year history where we implemented our platform 100% remotely due to the pandemic. We are delighted that Frost Bank's FWA and FIA groups selected our platform, and we at Fi-Tek and our subsidiary Rockit Solutions, look forward to a long and collaborative partnership."

Fi-Tek's GWES platform is an integrated solution for wealth management and trust on a single database, with the following major features: investment planning and proposal generation, client onboarding, investment management with modeling & rebalancing capabilities, trading with integrate OMS, GIPS compliant performance calculation engine, global securities processing and asset servicing, P&I accounting with global multi-currency capabilities, cash management, and extensive reporting capabilities including wealth analytics for data visualization. The platform interfaces with financial intermediaries through SWIFT, API's, and automated file extracts.

"It has been a pleasure working with the team from Fi-Tek," said Mike Milich, Senior Executive Vice President at Frost Wealth Advisors. "Subir and his group have proven that a major system conversion can be done in the midst of great challenges and with very limited issues. We are very proud of our young but building relationship with the Fi-Tek team, and we look forward to many years on the GWES platform."

For a detailed case study regarding the Fi-Tek GWES deployment at Frost Bank, please click here: Frost Wealth Advisors and Frost Institutional Advisors successfully deploy Fi-Tek's Global Wealth Enterprise Solution.

Frost Bank

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $34 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2019. One of the 60 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com

Fi-Tek, LLC

Fi-Tek is a leading provider of technology and technology-enabled solutions to financial institutions, including: Asset Managers, Trust and Private Banks, Family Offices, Hedge Fund Managers, Fund Administrators, and Broker/Dealers. Servicing over $1.4 trillion dollars of assets, Fi-Tek's suite of Private Wealth Technology Solutions consists of Global Wealth ES, Rockit Command, and HedgeTek technology platforms. Please contact Arpita Chatterjee ([email protected]) or Kevin Fisher ([email protected]) for any information and questions. Additional information on Fi-Tek and its solutions may be found at www.fi-tek.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost-bank-goes-live-on-fi-teks-wealth-management-platform-301174795.html

SOURCE Fi-Tek