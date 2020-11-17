PAOG Publishes Q3 RPT Including PURA And KALY Acquisitions - Now One Key Step Closer To Dividend Distribution

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced publishing its Q3 2020 report with OTC Markets. This is the first report since making two strategic acquisitions in the course of the third quarter. PAOG transitioned its business direction in the previous quarter acquiring from Kali-Extracts (KALY) a cannabis extraction technology called RespRx, developed for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), in addition to acquiring a cannabis cultivation operation to grow pharmaceutical grade hemp from Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA).

The cannabis cultivation operation acquisition included an inventory added to the balance sheet reported in Q3. PAOG anticipates entering into a sale of the existing inventory in Q4.

The integration of the two acquisitions advances the issuance of a dividend distribution of PAOG stock to the shareholders of PURA in conjunction with the terms of the PAOG acquisition of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation.

PAOG acquired its cannabis cultivation operation from PURA earlier this year in a transaction that includes issuing PAOG shares to PURA shareholders. The target distribution ratio calls for PURA shareholders receiving one share of PAOG for every one share of PURA owned.

