Eaton Vance Corp. Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:EV +0.43%

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 to discuss financial results for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. The call will follow a news release announcing the fiscal quarter and fiscal year earnings that will be issued at approximately 9:00 AM ET on November 24, 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please call 866-521-4909 (domestic) or 647-427-2311 (international) and refer to "Eaton Vance Corp. Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2020 Earnings." A webcast of the conference call can also be accessed via Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com.Beginning later the same day, a replay of the call will be available for one week by calling 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) or by accessing Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com. Listeners to the telephone call-in replay must enter the Conference ID number 4399541.

On November 24, 2020, prior to the conference call, the full earnings release will be available on Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com, under "investor relations." Charts and graphs illustrating key performance measures will also be available in that section prior to the start of the call.

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of September 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $517.0 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-fourth-fiscal-quarter-and-fiscal-year-ended-2020-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-notification-301174852.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.


