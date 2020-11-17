  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:RLMD +4.86%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 10:50 AM EST/3:50 PM GMT
Webcast: A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the "Investors" section of the company's website: www.relmada.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in a fireside chat, which will be accessible beginning on November 23, 2020, via the "Investors" section of the company's website: www.relmada.com. The link will remain active for 90 days thereafter.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage pharmaceutical company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Our experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, and is entering late-stage studies as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2564
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301174575.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)