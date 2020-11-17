Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 10:50 AM EST/3:50 PM GMT

Webcast: A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the "Investors" section of the company's website: www.relmada.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in a fireside chat, which will be accessible beginning on November 23, 2020, via the "Investors" section of the company's website: www.relmada.com. The link will remain active for 90 days thereafter.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage pharmaceutical company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Our experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, and is entering late-stage studies as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults.

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2564

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

FischTank PR

[email protected]

