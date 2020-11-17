ioneer Joins major US Industry Organisation Advocating for Zero Emission Transportation by 2030

RENO, Nev. and SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

ioneer becomes founding member of new Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) in the US.

ZETA is advocating for 100% electric vehicle (EV) sales throughout the light-, medium-, and heavy-duty sectors by 2030.

ioneer is one of the earliest members of ZETA, which now includes 28 companies including US majors Tesla, ChargePoint, Uber and Duke Energy.

ioneer is one of two ASX-listed member companies.

ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project is the most advanced lithium project in the United States . Lithium is a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

. Lithium is a key component in electric vehicle batteries. ZETA is the first industry-backed coalition in the US advocating for the full adoption of electric vehicles by 2030.

ioneer Ltd (ioneer or the Company) (ASX: INR), an emerging US lithium–boron producer, today announced that it has joined a group of 28 companies to launch the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), an organisation dedicated to achieving 100% electric vehicle (EV) sales in the United States by 2030.

ZETA is the first coalition of its kind in the US that brings together industry leaders, advocates and non-governmental organisations across the transportation, clean energy and technology sectors to drive policy changes that accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

ioneer was one of the first companies to become a ZETA member. In its goal to promote a sustainable future, ioneer joins ZETA alongside major American companies and pioneers such as Tesla, ChargePoint, Uber, and Duke Energy (see full member list below).

Ioneer owns the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, US. Lithium is an irreplaceable component in lithium-ion batteries, which are essential to EVs, green energy storage systems and other emissions reducing technologies. It is used specifically in the production of battery cathode materials for EVs and is listed as a "critical mineral" by the US Federal Government.

ioneer's Managing Director, Bernard Rowe, said:

"ioneer's mission is to support a sustainable, lower carbon future through the responsible production of lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and boric acid, which are vital materials to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a globally sustainable future. We view a global shift to electric vehicles as central to our mission. As the most developed lithium project in the United States, not only are we excited to be working closely with fellow leaders across the automotive supply chain, we understand the importance of ensuring US national policy supports a greener future."

Through ZETA, member organisations will seek to educate the public on the climate benefits of electrification and advocate for policies that accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles. ZETA expects that these policy changes will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs, secure American global EV manufacturing leadership, dramatically improve public health and significantly reduce carbon pollution.

ZETA's first task will be to advocate for change in five key policy areas:

Outcome-driven consumer EV incentives; Emissions / performance standards enabling full electrification by 2030; Infrastructure investments; Domestic manufacturing across the EV supply chain, from critical minerals to vehicles; and Federal leadership and cooperation with sub-national entities.

Learn more at zeta2030.org .

This ASX release has been authorised by ioneer Managing Director Bernard Rowe.

CONTACTS:

Bernard Rowe Jane Munday / Megan Moore Grace Altman Joe Britton ioneer Ltd FTI Consulting FTI Consulting ZETA







Managing Director Investor & Media Relations (Australia) Investor & Media Relations (USA) Executive Director







T: +61 419 447 280 T: +61 488 400 248 / +61 434 225 643 T: +1 917 208 9352 T: 703-328-8016 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

ABOUT IONEER

ioneer Ltd is the 100% owner of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project located in Nevada, USA, the only known lithium-boron deposit in North America and one of only two known such deposits in the world. The Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)1 completed in April 2020 confirmed Rhyolite Ridge as a world-class Lithium and Boron Project that is expected to become a globally significant, long-life, low-cost source of lithium and boron vital to a sustainable future.

ABOUT ZETA

ZETA brings together those who support meeting the goal of 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030. This diverse non-partisan group coordinates public education efforts and US Federal policy development to promote EV adoption with the goal of creating American electric vehicle manufacturing jobs, better serving consumers, improving air quality and public health, and significantly reducing carbon pollution.

1. ABB Inc. 15. Lucid Motors 2. Albemarle 16. Piedmont Lithium 3. Arrival 17. PG&E Corporation 4. Charge Point 18. Proterra 5. ConEdison 19. Redwood Materials 6. Copper Development Association 20. Rivian 7. Duke Energy 21. Siemens 8. Edison International 22. Southern Company 9. Enel X 23. SRP 10. EVBox 24. Tesla 11. EVgo 25. Vistra 12. ioneer 26. Volta 13. Li-Cycle 27. Uber 14. Lordstown Motor Company 28. WAVE

1 Refer ASX release titled 'ioneer Delivers Definitive Feasibility Study that Confirms Rhyolite Ridge as a World-Class Lithium and Boron Project' announced 30 April 2020.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ioneer-joins-major-us-industry-organisation-advocating-for-zero-emission-transportation-by-2030-301175036.html

SOURCE ioneer