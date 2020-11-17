ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. - SMICY

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (OTC: SMICY) resulting from allegations that SMIC may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 7, 2020, after market hours, Reuters reported that "The Trump administration is considering whether to add China's top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defense Department official said[.]" On this news, SMIC's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $3.08 per ADR, or over 20%, to close at $12.02 per ADR on September 8, 2020, the next trading day.

On September 26, 2020, Reuters reported that "The United States has imposed restrictions on exports to China's biggest chip maker SMIC after concluding there is an 'unacceptable risk' equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes." On this news, SMIC's ADR price fell $0.57 per ADR, or approximately 4.7%, to close at $11.47 per ADR on September 28, 2020, the next trading day.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of SMIC shareholders. If you purchased securities of SMIC please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1961.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

