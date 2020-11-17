Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 Gen 2 & Stealth 700 Gen 2 Celebrate First Month As Top-Selling Wireless Console Headsets

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gaming accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced that its Stealth 600 Gen 2 and Stealth 700 Gen 2 wireless gaming headsets for Xbox and PlayStation® are the top-selling wireless console headsets in North America for the month of October according to NPD. Successors to the original best-selling Stealth models, Stealth 600 & 700 Gen 2 headsets hit retail shelves by September, with October representing the first full month of sales data for three of the four models, and Turtle Beach's Stealth 600 & 700 Gen 2s for Xbox were the #1 and #2 selling console headsets in the month. Further, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 for Xbox debuted as the #1 wireless headset in its first month of availability, looking to continue the trend of its predecessor which was the overall top-selling wireless headsets in 2018, 2019, and YTD 20201. The Gen 2s offer console gamers the precision sound and unmatched comfort they desire, which is extremely important for supporting gamers' undoubtedly long sessions on the just-launched Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5.

"Stealth 600 & 700 Gen 2s continue to deliver wireless connectivity, impressive sound, and long-lasting comfort, and are perfect for experiencing immersive game audio on the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. "2020 continues to be a record-breaking year for both Turtle Beach and the video game industry. We've had the greatest year in our history, and the Stealth 600 & 700 Gen 2s are clearly positioned to keep our record year going by quickly establishing themselves as great choices for gamers this holiday season."

With the launch of the new consoles, game audio is as important now as ever before, and the Stealth 600 & 700 Gen 2 models deliver the premium gaming audio experience gamers expect in this new era of console gaming. The original Stealth 600 & 700 headsets succeeded because they offered high-quality game and chat audio and fantastic comfort at attractive prices. The Gen 2 models offer gamers a refined, premium build and sleeker look, plus cross-generation console compatibility with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and PS5™ and PS4™. Coupled with immersive game sound, crystal-clear chat, all-day comfort, and Turtle Beach exclusive features like Superhuman Hearing® and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly tech; the Gen 2s are destined to continue the series' run as best-selling wireless gaming headsets. Stealth 700 Gen 2 and Stealth 600 Gen 2 are available now at participating retailers worldwide for the same attractive MSRPs as their predecessors at $99.95 and $149.95, respectively.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( corp.turtlebeach.com ) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.org ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/Video Games/Dollars/US, Canada and Mexico/CY 2018, CY 2019, & Jan-Oct 2020

