Narvar and Simon Launch Convenient Returns Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar and Simon today announced a collaboration to enable easy drop-off returns for retail brands. This carrier-agnostic service allows consumers to quickly drop off returns from about two dozen brands at a participating Simon location.

This service alleviates a point of friction for consumers, which ultimately improves sentiment and increases loyalty.

"Despite our deep roots in ecommerce, we've always believed in the persistent power of physical retail," said Amit Sharma, founder and CEO of Narvar. "As we extend seamless consumer experiences across all channels for our retailers, we're excited to join Simon to increase choice and convenience for consumers while supporting operational efficiency for retailers."

"Our properties continue to be a town square destination for the communities they serve. Offering a variety of services at our properties helps consumers consolidate errands and save time, driving incremental visitation to our properties," said Andy Hutcherson, SVP of Innovation and Customer Experience for Simon.

Recent Narvar consumer research found that one third of consumers used an alternative location to drop off their last return, with 30 to 40 percent of them citing convenience of location or hours as their primary motivation, and 41 percent saying they like to consolidate multiple errands in one trip. In addition, both desire for and usage of printer-free returns has doubled since last year, with 27 percent of consumers using a mobile QR code instead of printed label for their last return.

Consumers who are in close proximity to a participating Simon property will see it as a convenient option in the online returns portal powered by Narvar for participating retailers . More than 300 Narvar customers globally trust the platform for online returns, including many who are also retailers in Simon properties. This service alleviates a point of friction for consumers, which ultimately improves sentiment and increases loyalty. With Simon, Narvar has extended its returns drop-off network to nearly 80,000 locations.

About Narvar

Narvar is an intelligent customer experience platform that helps commerce companies simplify the everyday lives of consumers. Serving over 800 retailers globally including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Bose, Warby Parker, Home Depot, LVMH, and L'Oréal, Narvar ensures every touchpoint along the consumer purchase journey engages consumers and enables emotional connections—from pre-purchase to in-store experiences and beyond. With customizable customer messaging and tailored interfaces driven by unparalleled data intelligence, Narvar empowers commerce brands to turn every touchpoint into an opportunity. For more information, visit narvar.com .

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

