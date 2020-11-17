Honeywell Launches New Products To Improve Air Quality In Commercial Buildings

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today expanded its holistic Healthy Buildings Air Quality offering to help improve and measure commercial building indoor air quality with the introduction of Honeywell Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) with UV Systems and a new line of indoor air quality (IAQ) sensors. Honeywell EACs with UV help remove impurities from the air as well as provide filtration and disinfection, without significantly impeding air flow. The new IAQ sensors include Honeywell's Particulate Matter Sensor PM2.5, Total Volatile Organic Compound (TVOC) Sensor and All-in-One IAQ Sensor.

Air quality is essential to a healthy building. It can impact occupant health and productivity, energy efficiency and real estate value. The quality of air is affected by the presence of pollutants in the indoor environment that may cause harm. When IAQ is poor, occupants can experience a drop in productivity as well as adverse health effects such as asthma and bronchitis.1 The concentration of some pollutants can be two to five times higher indoors than typical outdoor concentrations.2

"More people are paying attention to air quality and the importance of creating healthier environments in the spaces we use for work, school, entertainment and travel," said Manish Sharma, vice president and chief technology officer, Honeywell Building Technologies. "Building owners are looking for ways to create safer, cleaner air to instill occupant confidence as well as attract future commercial tenants."

Sharma continued: "We're talking to hundreds of customers who are navigating these concerns right now and working with them to update their building systems to better protect occupants. It doesn't always have to be a complicated process of ripping out old equipment and starting from scratch. It can be a straight-forward HVAC upgrade with modifications that address specific concerns and minimize potential side effects. Sensing technology is an important tool to identify opportunities for adjustments – only when you can measure particles can you properly control them. Adding a system like Honeywell's can improve a building's air quality by filtering particulates and reducing contaminants."

Boost Indoor Air Flow and Quality with Simple, Yet Effective Air Cleaners

Honeywell EACs use an electric charge to help remove solid and liquid impurities from the air without impeding air flow. The UV System emits ultraviolet light to damage the DNA structure of certain microbes at the cellular level and inactivate various viral, bacterial and fungal organisms – thus providing filtration and disinfection in one system.

Ideal for retrofits, property upgrades and new construction alike, Honeywell EACs with UV Systems can be installed inside a commercial HVAC system, without the need to remove old equipment and install a new system entirely. Honeywell EACs can help save energy, while providing a better heat exchange and can pay for itself with the savings.

Improve Indoor Air Quality Without Changing HVAC Infrastructure

The new Honeywell IAQ sensors help building owners better determine a building's environmental state and air quality status and allow them to take corrective actions through the building management system (BMS) without a need to rip and replace existing sensors. It is possible to add new sensors to existing temperature, humidity and CO2 sensors currently in place within the building or deploy new All-in-one IAQ sensors to cover multiple sensing requirements in one device.

Reassure Building Occupants and Create a Safer Built Environment

Honeywell EACs with UV Systems and new IAQ sensors are the latest in a suite of offerings from the company that focus on creating healthier buildings. Honeywell recently announced upgrades to the Pro-Watch and MAXPRO Network Video Recorders and Video Management Systems solutions, which use analytics and artificial intelligence to identify if building occupants are complying with guidelines around social distancing and wearing masks.

Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions help building owners improve the health of their building environments, operate more cleanly and safely, comply with social distancing policies, and help reassure occupants that it is safe to return to the workplace.

Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions are part of a comprehensive effort among Honeywell's businesses to come together to quickly develop solutions that are helping important sectors of the global economy recover. Click here for more information on the Honeywell #HealthyBuildings solutions.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is a global business with more than 20,000 employees. HBT creates products, software and technologies found in more than 10 million buildings worldwide. Commercial building owners and occupants use our technologies to ensure their facilities are safe, energy efficient, sustainable and productive. For more news and information on Honeywell Building Technologies, visit http://www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

