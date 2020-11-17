Arizona's Prop 207 Passes to Legalize Recreational Cannabis in Arizona while American Green (ERBB) Makes Progress to Triple its Cannabis Production in 2021

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today American Green's (OTC: ERBB) president, David Gwyther announced today that cannabis recreational use has finally come to Arizona following the overwhelming passage of Arizona's Proposition 207 - the measure that legalizes recreational use of cannabis throughout the state. Coupled with the President-elect's promise to decriminalize cannabis on a federal level, American Green believes that this coming year is shaping up to be its best year yet.

American Green has identified several prospective cultivation sites in the Phoenix area and anticipates keeping its shareholders and other interest-holders informed of its property selection as the process progresses. "We anticipated recreational use happening in Arizona for the past 2 years, and the timing of the AZ bill's passage couldn't have worked out better for the company," said David Gwyther, American Green's president and chairman.

According to its grow division manager, American Green doesn't just grow cannabis...the company delivers some of the best cannabis available in Arizona on behalf of its licensor. With few exceptions (for security purposes) the American Grow Operation can be viewed LIVE every weekday by going to https://americangreen.com/live/ on your web browser. The grow is also available by going to YouTube or by clicking HERE. (Be sure to subscribe)

The Company now plans to ask our State's Congressional Delegation to consider federally legalizing cannabis, even if the bill included the ability of states who are not willing to go along to exempt themselves from the regulation if they so desired - similar to the legislation that passed to end prohibition.

The company's news on Oct 28th announcing its plan to triple its current cannabis production under American Green's management seems perfectly timed. Since the company's recently announced search to expand in late October,

In other news, The American Green CBD Emporium is well stocked with some very high quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices with its Thanksgiving Specials. Check out American Green's newest product offerings including its: 50mg CBD Capsules (Sleep Formula), 25mg Water Soluble Powder (10 Pack) and our 1000mg CBD Balm. Or, shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Capsules, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America's second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

