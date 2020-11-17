  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Spruce Launches Home Organization Product Line with Lowe's

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:IAC +0.6%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Spruce (www.thespruce.com), a Dotdash brand, announced the launch of its new organization product line, The Spruce Organization Collection. Developed by The Spruce editorial team and iDesign in partnership with Lowe's, a leading home improvement retailer, the line of original containers and bins was created for those looking for beautiful, uncomplicated and innovative organization solutions to maximize use of space at home.

Available at Lowe's, the organization bins are made of BPA-free clear plastic, and come in a variety of shapes and sizes that can be mixed and matched to create the perfect solution for any area. Their modular shapes and stackability are ideal for compact spaces, and the transparent sides and open top ensure contents are easily accessible. The line includes helpful quick-fixes like drawer organizers, multi-size bins, small produce bins with removable dividers, a berry container with a built-in strainer, and more.

"As we head into the holidays, this year especially, we're all looking for ways to stay organized at home," said Mélanie Berliet, General Manager of The Spruce. "Our expert editors have identified more than 100 different ways to use The Spruce Organization Collection to help our millions of readers organize their entire lives, from the refrigerator to the playroom. We can't wait to get these into everyone's hands."

The Spruce Organization Collection is the third product line from The Spruce, one of the largest home and lifestyle websites with over 44 million monthly visitors. In 2019, The Spruce launched The Spruce Best Home Paint for today's generation of painters, and in June 2020, released a waterless pet care collection designed for pet parents pressed for time. The Spruce Organization Collection are the first products from the site available in brick and mortar stores.

In tandem with the product launch, this week kicks off The Spruce's Organization Week, designed to help readers make the most of the new organization products while preparing for a busy holiday season. Readers and organization-lovers can follow The Spruce on social media for DIY tips to simplify and stylize every area of the home.

The Spruce organization collection is available for purchase on Lowes.com and in Lowe's stores nationwide.

About Dotdash

Dotdash's vibrant brands help over 100 million users each month find answers, solve problems, and get inspired. Dotdash is among the largest publishers online, and its brands are the fastest-growing in their respective categories. Dotdash brands include Verywell, Investopedia, The Spruce, and more. Dotdash is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-spruce-launches-home-organization-product-line-with-lowes-301174961.html

SOURCE Dotdash


