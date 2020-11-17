Tobii Dynavox launches Boardmaker 7 - the new platform for special education

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive technology for communication, today announced the new generation of its special education platform Boardmaker. Boardmaker provides a fully inclusive education environment for parents, special education teachers and schools to millions of students around the world.

Boardmaker has been the world's leading software for special education for the past 30 years and currently supports education, communication, and access needs for more than six million students in 51 countries. Hundreds of thousands of teachers rely on Boardmaker's learning resources and have used it to develop more than a million education activities which all can be shared and accessed through the platform and its associated online user community.

In Boardmaker 7, features from previous generations have been combined in a new software that runs on Windows, Mac and Chromebooks in 14 languages. The software interacts seamlessly with Boardmaker's online features, student management platform and the large online sharing community. It can be used by students via traditional computer interfaces, via touch screens, eye gaze and several other access options, making Boardmaker the most accessible platform on the market. Boardmaker 7 includes a modern and streamlined user interface allowing users to easily create and deliver print or interactive curriculum and communication support.

"Over many years, we have made large investments based on the latest technology and customer feedback to build Boardmaker 7. We are convinced this will make a big difference for teachers and students on their educational journey. Boardmaker 7 allows every student to succeed at their own pace with communication and literacy at the heart of it all," said Fredrik Ruben, Division CEO of Tobii Dynavox.

Boardmaker 7 includes Tobii Dynavox Picture Communication Symbols (PCS), the largest symbol library available with over 45,000 individual picture symbols adapted for children, adults, individuals with vision impairments and those with Aphasia. The PCS symbols are translated into 44 languages and used to create and personalize communication and education activities. These symbols have also recently been introduced in Google's Action Blocks for Android and in several of Microsoft's Office products.

Over the past years, Tobii Dynavox has successfully transitioned Boardmaker to a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering with strong user growth and excellent user retention. With the launch of Boardmaker 7, this business is well positioned for continued long-term growth, with a large portion of subscription-based sales.

