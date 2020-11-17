  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Announces that it has filed its 20F Form for FY 2020 ended June 30, 2020

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:IRS +2.06% BUE:IRSA +3.02%

PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, November 17, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, November 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; ByMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces that it has filed with the SEC the 20F Form for Fiscal Year 2020 ended June 30, 2020.

The document has been uploaded on the Company's website www.irsa.com.ar and shareholders have the ability to receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.

To read the 20F please click here

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country.

Investor Relations Department
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
www.irsa.com.ar
Follow us on Twitter @irsair

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irsa-inversiones-y-representaciones-sa-announces-that-it-has-filed-its-20f-form-for-fy-2020-ended-june-30-2020-301174814.html

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)