Insurance.com Offers New Health Insurance Finder Tool

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The process of finding the right health insurance coverage can be confusing. Insurance.com, a leading insurance comparison site, launches a valuable tool to aid in the quest for securing the most-suitable health insurance for an individual or family's needs.

In the new health insurance finder, the consumer is guided through four brief sets of questions geared at providing an excellent snapshot of the best health insurance requirements for that person or family. This user-friendly tool assesses family income, household size, ages and employment status, resulting in a recommended health insurance option.

The health insurance finder tool explores:

Ways to get health insurance . Employer-sponsored plans, spouse coverage, individual coverage and government programs are outlined.

. Employer-sponsored plans, spouse coverage, individual coverage and government programs are outlined. How to choose health insurance . The tool provides information on health insurance plans, such as PPOs and HMOs, to guide consumer decision-making.

. The tool provides information on health insurance plans, such as PPOs and HMOs, to guide consumer decision-making. What to look for in health insurance . Multiple factors to examine include out-of-pocket costs, provider networks and premiums.

. Multiple factors to examine include out-of-pocket costs, provider networks and premiums. Health insurance options. Options for health insurance include COBRA, Medicare, individual health insurance plans, Medicaid and employer-sponsored health plans. Currently, both Medicare and individual health plans are in the middle of their open enrollment periods. Medicare recipients choose between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7 , while the Affordable Care Act open enrollment is Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 in most states.

"People need to understand their coverage options," asserts Les Masterson, Insurance.com's editor. "Once they know potential insurance avenues and determine what they want from a health plan, they can find health insurance that best meets their needs."

Masterson is available to comment on how consumers can simplify their health care selection process using the health insurance finder tool.

