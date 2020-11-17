Longevity Acquisition Corporation Announces Increased Cash Contribution for the Extension

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LOAC) (the "Company" or "LOAC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), announced that in light of the upcoming special shareholder meeting (the "Special Meeting"), if the shareholders approves the proposal to extend the date by which the Company must complete its initial business combination from November 30, 2020 to May 29, 2021 or such earlier date as determined by the board (the "Extension"), for each public share that is not redeemed by the Company's shareholders in connection with the Extension (each, a "Remaining Share"), for each monthly period, or portion thereof during the Extension, it will deposit $0.05 per share into the trust account as additional interest on the proceeds in the trust account Extension (the " Increased Cash Contribution"). This Increased Cash Contribution replaces the previously announced cash contribution of $0.025 per month for each Remaining Share.

No changes have been made to the Special Meeting's date, record date and location or the proposals to be brought before the Special Meeting, which are presented in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2020.

About LOAC

LOAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. LOAC's efforts to identify a target business have not been limited to a particular industry or geographic region. LOAC is sponsored by Whale Management Corporation, a BVI business company with limited liability.

