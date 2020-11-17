  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $1 million of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: PGNY +2.83%

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 33,043 shares of PGNY on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $30.38 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $2.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.54 with and P/S ratio of 9.14.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO David J Schlanger sold 76,940 shares of PGNY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.17. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.
  • CEO David J Schlanger sold 43,060 shares of PGNY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $29.2. The price of the stock has increased by 4.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of PGNY stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $29.94. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.
  • President and COO Peter Anevski sold 33,043 shares of PGNY stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $30.38. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.
  • President and COO Peter Anevski sold 134,957 shares of PGNY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.81. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.
  • 10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 191,430 shares of PGNY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.53% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of PGNY stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $29.1. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PGNY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)