Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $1 million of Shares

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 33,043 shares of PGNY on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $30.38 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $2.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.54 with and P/S ratio of 9.14.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David J Schlanger sold 76,940 shares of PGNY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.17. The price of the stock has increased by 4.7% since.

CEO David J Schlanger sold 43,060 shares of PGNY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $29.2. The price of the stock has increased by 4.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of PGNY stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $29.94. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.

President and COO Peter Anevski sold 134,957 shares of PGNY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.81. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.

10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 191,430 shares of PGNY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.53% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of PGNY stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $29.1. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.

