Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) CEO & President of EWI Inc. Michael J Brown Sold $6.6 million of Shares

CEO & President of EWI Inc. of Euronet Worldwide Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Brown (insider trades) sold 53,692 shares of EEFT on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $123.55 a share. The total sale was $6.6 million.

Euronet Worldwide Inc is an electronic payments provider. It offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutional, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Euronet Worldwide Inc has a market cap of $6.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $130.15 with a P/E ratio of 265.61 and P/S ratio of 2.85. Euronet Worldwide Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Euronet Worldwide Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Euronet Worldwide Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President of EWI Inc. Michael J Brown sold 53,692 shares of EEFT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $123.55. The price of the stock has increased by 5.34% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP - CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of EEFT stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $121.22. The price of the stock has increased by 7.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EEFT, click here