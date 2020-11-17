Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) President and CEO Stephen G Kaniewski Sold $765,351 of Shares

President and CEO of Valmont Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen G Kaniewski (insider trades) sold 4,882 shares of VMI on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $156.77 a share. The total sale was $765,351.

Valmont Industries Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, steel, irrigation systems, and other components. Valmont Industries Inc has a market cap of $3.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $161.36 with a P/E ratio of 24.64 and P/S ratio of 1.24. The dividend yield of Valmont Industries Inc stocks is 1.06%. Valmont Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Valmont Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Valmont Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Stephen G Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of VMI stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $156.77. The price of the stock has increased by 2.93% since.

President and CEO Stephen G Kaniewski sold 2,869 shares of VMI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $159.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Legal and Compliance R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of VMI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $161.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.

EVP Infrastructure Aaron M Schapper sold 4,434 shares of VMI stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $154.24. The price of the stock has increased by 4.62% since.

Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of VMI stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $146.33. The price of the stock has increased by 10.27% since.

Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of VMI stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $147.05. The price of the stock has increased by 9.73% since.

