HHR Asset Management, LLC Buys Match Group Inc, Heico Corp, Health Catalyst Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, BlackLine Inc, JD.com Inc

Berkeley Heights, NJ, based Investment company HHR Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Heico Corp, Health Catalyst Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, BlackLine Inc, JD.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, RH during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHR Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, HHR Asset Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 415,270 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 583,686 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41% RH (RH) - 126,272 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.2% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 242,443 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.28% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 27,586 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $132.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 175,174 shares as of .

HHR Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $34.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 412,423 shares as of .

HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Heico Corp by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $93.63 and $114.51, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $136.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 437,428 shares as of .

HHR Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 73.28%. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $447.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 65,712 shares as of .

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $83.94.

HHR Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

HHR Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.46%. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $255.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. HHR Asset Management, LLC still held 175,589 shares as of .

HHR Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in RH by 32.2%. The sale prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $413.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. HHR Asset Management, LLC still held 126,272 shares as of .

HHR Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 20.46%. The sale prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $227.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. HHR Asset Management, LLC still held 200,350 shares as of .

HHR Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 20.58%. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $131.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. HHR Asset Management, LLC still held 370,170 shares as of .

HHR Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 38.25%. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $63.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. HHR Asset Management, LLC still held 523,930 shares as of .

HHR Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 30.4%. The sale prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $174.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. HHR Asset Management, LLC still held 123,261 shares as of .