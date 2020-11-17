Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC Buys HealthEquity Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Haemonetics Corp, Sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Silgan Holdings Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co

Boston, MA, based Investment company Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys HealthEquity Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Haemonetics Corp, KBR Inc, Huron Consulting Group Inc, sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Silgan Holdings Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Noble Energy Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 405,327 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% Chemed Corp (CHE) - 148,735 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 1,108,754 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Quidel Corp (QDEL) - 309,935 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) - 1,537,275 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 468,666 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,308,779 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 244,309 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 695,960 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,791 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 114,876 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc by 67.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 760,233 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 64.09%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $46.45, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 630,394 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 478,157 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 818,320 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 937,274 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 31.17%. The purchase prices were between $118.16 and $134.19, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $159.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 185,606 shares as of .

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77.