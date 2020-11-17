  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC Buys HealthEquity Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Haemonetics Corp, Sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Silgan Holdings Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co

November 17, 2020 | About: HURN +2.03% CALM -1.94% EVR +0.44% THS -2.16% CHRS -1.72% IT -0.01% HQY -0.47% WSC -0.05% HAE -0.8% KBR +0.48% PFPT -0.23% CDM +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys HealthEquity Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Haemonetics Corp, KBR Inc, Huron Consulting Group Inc, sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Silgan Holdings Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, Noble Energy Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristotle+capital+boston%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC
  1. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 405,327 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
  2. Chemed Corp (CHE) - 148,735 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  3. QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 1,108,754 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  4. Quidel Corp (QDEL) - 309,935 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  5. Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) - 1,537,275 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 468,666 shares as of .

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,308,779 shares as of .

New Purchase: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 244,309 shares as of .

New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 695,960 shares as of .

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,791 shares as of .

New Purchase: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 114,876 shares as of .

Added: Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc by 67.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 760,233 shares as of .

Added: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 64.09%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $46.45, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 630,394 shares as of .

Added: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Evercore Inc by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 478,157 shares as of .

Added: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 818,320 shares as of .

Added: Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 937,274 shares as of .

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 31.17%. The purchase prices were between $118.16 and $134.19, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $159.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 185,606 shares as of .

Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC keeps buying

Comments

