Camber Capital Management LLC Buys HCA Healthcare Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Glaukos Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Camber Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys HCA Healthcare Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Cigna Corp, OraSure Technologies Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Glaukos Corp, Sage Therapeutics Inc, Translate Bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camber Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Camber Capital Management LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 15,000,000 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Mylan NV (MYL) - 12,000,000 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,300,000 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 2,850,000 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67% Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 1,150,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%

Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $154.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $216.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $13.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $30, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 453.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,075,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Myriad Genetics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avrobio Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $16.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of .

Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8.

Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $37.23 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58.

Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.