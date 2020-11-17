Camber Capital Management LLC Buys HCA Healthcare Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Glaukos Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Camber Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys HCA Healthcare Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Cigna Corp, OraSure Technologies Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Glaukos Corp, Sage Therapeutics Inc, Translate Bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camber Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Camber Capital Management LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HCA, BHC, CI, OSUR, BMRN, THC, DRNA, GBT, VIRC, ANGO,
- Added Positions: PRGO, TEVA, RDUS, UHS, MYL, MYGN, IRWD, AVRO, SRPT, PBYI,
- Reduced Positions: GSK, NKTR, ALXN, BLUE, CHNG, IMVT, GLYC,
- Sold Out: ASND, GKOS, SAGE, TBIO, MNTA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with PRGO. Click here to check it out.
- PRGO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PRGO
- Peter Lynch Chart of PRGO
For the details of Camber Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camber+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Camber Capital Management LLC
- Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 15,000,000 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- Mylan NV (MYL) - 12,000,000 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,300,000 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
- Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 2,850,000 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67%
- Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 1,150,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%
Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $154.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $216.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .New Purchase: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)
Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $13.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Camber Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $30, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of .Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of .Added: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)
Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 453.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,075,000 shares as of .Added: Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)
Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Myriad Genetics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of .Added: Avrobio Inc (AVRO)
Camber Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Avrobio Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $16.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8.Sold Out: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)
Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $37.23 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $43.93.Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58.Sold Out: Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)
Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $15.41.Sold Out: Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA)
Camber Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Camber Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Camber Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Camber Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Camber Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Camber Capital Management LLC keeps buying