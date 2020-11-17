ECP ControlCo, LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Sunnova Energy International Inc, Harsco Corp

Investment company ECP ControlCo, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, sells Sunnova Energy International Inc, Harsco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ECP ControlCo, LLC. As of 2020Q3, ECP ControlCo, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $991 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FE,

FE, Reduced Positions: NOVA,

NOVA, Sold Out: HSC,

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 24,911,664 shares, 76.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.05% FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,724,971 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Nesco Holdings Inc (NSCO) - 25,738,988 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) - 5,631,349 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Harsco Corp (HSC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

ECP ControlCo, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.79%. The holding were 3,724,971 shares as of .

ECP ControlCo, LLC sold out a holding in Harsco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $14.42.