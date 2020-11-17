Claro Advisors LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ARK ETF TR, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Polaris Inc, American Tower Corp

Investment company Claro Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ARK ETF TR, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Polaris Inc, American Tower Corp, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claro Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Claro Advisors LLC owns 187 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,857 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 24,225 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,394 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 115,096 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,323 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05%

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,805 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,682 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86. The stock is now traded at around $86.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,724 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,720 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,877 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,285 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 159.27%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,785 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 81.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,626 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $293.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 39.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,307 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,162 shares as of .

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $72.41 and $86.02, with an estimated average price of $78.14.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $87.87 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75.