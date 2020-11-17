Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Buys NIO Inc, Sea, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, Sea, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd owns 67 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLY, AMZN, STM, SHOP, FB, MA, BEKE, NOW, AMD, TSM, NDAQ, ASHR, AMAT, IYJ, LIN, CMCSA, KO, CHTR, DIS, PM, ACN, TXN, CRM, FIS, UNH, JNJ, ISRG, DHR, BMY, ABT, REGN, NVO, NVS, MDT,

XLY, AMZN, STM, SHOP, FB, MA, BEKE, NOW, AMD, TSM, NDAQ, ASHR, AMAT, IYJ, LIN, CMCSA, KO, CHTR, DIS, PM, ACN, TXN, CRM, FIS, UNH, JNJ, ISRG, DHR, BMY, ABT, REGN, NVO, NVS, MDT, Added Positions: NIO, SE, GLD, NVDA, KWEB, MSFT, EWT, ADBE, AVGO, BILI, PDD, BLK, DG, AAPL, PG, EWY, TMO, V, NKE, ATVI, BIDU, IGV,

NIO, SE, GLD, NVDA, KWEB, MSFT, EWT, ADBE, AVGO, BILI, PDD, BLK, DG, AAPL, PG, EWY, TMO, V, NKE, ATVI, BIDU, IGV, Reduced Positions: BABA, NTES, QQQ, JD, MCHI, IVV, CQQQ, GOOGL, XLK,

BABA, NTES, QQQ, JD, MCHI, IVV, CQQQ, GOOGL, XLK, Sold Out: XLV, XLE, INTC, ZLAB, VHT, EDU, YUMC, IYH, TCOM, VIPS, BGNE, GDS, WUBA, YY, SPY, IQ, EWH, HTHT, TME, GSX, ATHM, MLCO, MOMO, JOBS, SINA, KC, HCM, BZUN, WB, HUYA, BEST, NOAH,

Sea Ltd (SE) - 678,482 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.00% JD.com Inc (JD) - 984,506 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.82% NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,571,572 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 553.86% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 182,694 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.54% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 217,595 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.63%

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $154.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 232,757 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3151.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 4,849 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 432,821 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $914.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 8,655 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 31,726 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 19,395 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 553.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 2,571,572 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 63.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $174.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 678,482 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 105.63%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 217,595 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 67.05%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $535.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 61,454 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in KRANESHARES TR by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 322,350 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 115,785 shares as of .

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $73.3 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $80.26.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4.