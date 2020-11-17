Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC Buys Korn Ferry, Meridian Bioscience Inc, Ducommun Inc, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Dana Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Korn Ferry, Meridian Bioscience Inc, Ducommun Inc, Quanex Building Products Corp, Superior Group Of Inc, sells Omnicom Group Inc, Dana Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KFY, VIVO, DCO, NX, SGC, TG,

KFY, VIVO, DCO, NX, SGC, TG, Added Positions: CNXN, WIRE, HSII, SANM, HCKT, AZZ, RGP, USNA, MGRC, EBF, GLDD, JBSS, CASS, KFRC, LEA,

CNXN, WIRE, HSII, SANM, HCKT, AZZ, RGP, USNA, MGRC, EBF, GLDD, JBSS, CASS, KFRC, LEA, Reduced Positions: NUE, CTB, GME, VSH, HCA, IP, PLAB, TUP, HOFT, LEE,

NUE, CTB, GME, VSH, HCA, IP, PLAB, TUP, HOFT, LEE, Sold Out: OMC, DAN, BBY, PKOH,

Medifast Inc (MED) - 17,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) - 20,973 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 7,860 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 74,994 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) - 28,762 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $29.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 54,803 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 75,571 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Ducommun Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $42, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 34,630 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 50,100 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Superior Group Of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $19.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Tredegar Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 48,749 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in PC Connection Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.02 and $48.05, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $45.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,543 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,571 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 75,013 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in The Hackett Group Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $15.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 114,702 shares as of .

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $15.95.