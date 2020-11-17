Horizon Kinetics Buys Mesabi Trust, ISHARES SILVER TST, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, Sells Icahn Enterprises LP, PROSHARES TRUST II, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Horizon Kinetics (Current Portfolio) buys Mesabi Trust, ISHARES SILVER TST, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Rayonier Inc, sells Icahn Enterprises LP, PROSHARES TRUST II, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Kinetics. As of 2020Q3, Horizon Kinetics owns 362 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WOOD, RYN, FXA, WY, FXC, MTCH, CEO, BMO, MSTR, PCH, BHP, SII, COST, SIL, GBX, CTT, BEP, SQ, BNS, RCG,

MSB, SLV, ICE, GLD, Y, ADM, GDXJ, OSK, NEM, NDAQ, OR, IAA, GDX, CNS, RBA, IAU, WMB, FCX, NTR, NSC, PAG, GOLD, BIP, V, CAT, PM, UNH, TPH, MO, SAND, GBL, WMT, FIS, WTM, ENB, MRK, WPC, PEP, PBT, PFE, VSAT, TD, ROK, RCL, STNE, SEE, SON, EMR, ABT, ABBV, BABA, BKI, BSM, BPYU, CMS, CFX, CMRE, CUB, DORM, DOW, NMZ, ET, FNF, GM, GPC, HON, ISRG, IRM, ABB, MDLZ, MS, NOC, NVS, Reduced Positions: TPL, IEP, SVXY, WPM, HHC, LSXMK, LYV, WEN, LBRDK, BAM, FNV, GOOG, GOOGL, LNG, DSL, VGSH, CBOE, CME, PDI, MKL, SAIC, AMZN, CVEO, SHV, LBRDA, LSXMA, RMT, AC, BRK.B, SATS, ELS, FWONK, MSGS, RGLD, AMCX, AAPL, BGCP, BA, DISH, DBL, EXPE, LGF.B, MSGE, MA, PYPL, UPS, AXP, SAN, BAC, CCL, CVX, CSCO, CTR, RQI, CMCSA, DHR, DISCA, DISCK, LLY, FB, FTV, GLIBA, GD, GWW, IPAR, JEF, JNJ, KRP, LVS, LEN, BATRK, FWONA, LILAK, L, MOV, MSGN, NVGS, NBH, NWL, ORCL, PENN, PCI, QSR, VUG, VOO, VIAC, WBT, TLI, MMM, T, ARCC, MUI, BXMT, RA, CSWC, CNP, CEM, CLGX, CSWI, CVS, DIS, DSE, EVV, FHI, FDX, FLO, AJG, GE, GIS, LAND, GS, HD, INTC, RSP, IWC, JPM, JPST, KAR, KYN, KMF, KMB, KHC, LHX, BATRA, LMT, MPC, MAS, NUV, JPS, PFL, MAV, MHI, DGX, RYAM, REZI, SPGI, SBR, SLB, SSP, PHYS, SPY, SU, TFX, TMQ, MTN, VMI, OIH, VXF, VTI, VNOM, SBI, WYNN,

