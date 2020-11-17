Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) President & CEO Christian A. Brickman Bought $124,169 of Shares

President & CEO of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christian A. Brickman (insider trades) bought 11,350 shares of SBH on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $10.94 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $124,169.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products with operations in North America, South America and Europe. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.05 with a P/E ratio of 11.27 and P/S ratio of 0.35. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sally Beauty Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of SBH stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $10.94. The price of the stock has increased by 1.01% since.

